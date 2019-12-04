Blended Teams

The term "blended workforce" has historically referred to the practice of leveraging different types of resources (most often, a "blend" of full-time and part-time employees). Today, however, the term has begun to take on a new, broader and more complicated meaning. Organizations are still leveraging a combination of contractors, temporary resources, and full-time employees, but they're also beginning to consider how they can leverage a workforce that blends both humans and machines. Leaders are beginning to find that the right mix of automation and traditional hands-on effort is necessary to maximize Procurement's efficiency and equip it to enter the 2020s,





New Skills and New Roles





Even more crucially, Procurement leaders are starting to take so-called "soft skills" more seriously. These are the attributes like leadership, empathy, and emotional intelligence that aren't easily learned or taught. They are also the skills that will make Procurement resources invaluable as relationship builders, risk managers, and business partners in the new decade. Most importantly, they're skills that computers cannot (and likely never will) replicate. As automation continues to make an impact on Procurement's workload, it's essential for both businesses and individuals to consider how soft skills can help create roles that machines can't occupy.

Whatever strategies organizations employ, whatever skills they emphasize in the new year, it's clear they need to widen their net when it comes to talent. From both a recruitment and retention perspective, the definition of Procurement excellence must evolve to suit a new fast-paced, digital world. Organizations should look for talent in new places, retool their existing job descriptions, and identify every possible opportunity to introduce new skills. While organizations plan to devote most of their 2020 training dollars to traditional strategic sourcing and category management skills, it's clear their priorities are evolving. More than 20% of CPO Survey respondents intend to train their teams on ethical sourcing , a full 40% will place on emphasis on project management. By expanding Procurement into new areas, they are hopeful the function can accept a more nuanced role and distinguish itself as indispensable.