Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO’s) are gaining popularity amongst companies because of their role in increasing operational efficiency. A few GPO responsibilities consist of: aggregating the purchasing power of business in order to receive cost savings, solving procurement & sourcing concerns, negotiating for discounts & rebates from its vendors, & achieving lower cost per transaction for their customers. It’s essential to understand benefits from choosing a GPO, but companies must contain an introspective perspective before gaining membership. For instance, which type of GPO is suitable for your operations?