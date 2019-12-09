Your organization may have some or all of the following goals in mind:

Next, your organization must define the “units of measure” for achieving these goals. Let’s take the identification of actionable cost savings opportunities as an example:

What constitutes savings?

How does your organization define “actionable”?

What other factors are dependent on cost savings?

Are there goals upon which cost savings is contingent?

Your assessment should reach two conclusions before you can start to embark on a Procurement Transformation in earnest. First, you need to establish the questions you want to answer. Next, you need to define what these answers will look like and why they'll prove meaningful to the organization. Only then will an assessment lead to a successful, holistic, Procurement Transformation.