Covid-19 continues to impact various industries and their supply chains.One of the latest industries experiencing drastic shortages in supplies is the gym and exercise equipment manufacturing market.With stay at home orders being implemented and certain states closing gyms indefinitely, people are starting to wonder where and how they will work out.Because of this, many people have been panic buying fitness equipment.This massive surge has caused shortages to arise.

generated $2B in revenue in 2019.Of this, 65% of the equipment comes from foundries in China.The massive shutdowns of factories have caused production rates to drop significantly.In addition, many US retailers are having a hard time obtaining their products since a large portion of their items are outsourced to Asia.The low production and difficulty getting products to America paired with an increase in demand has severely strained retailers' supply chains.A popular equipment manufacturer Rogue Fitness outsources their kettlebell production to Asia.Their inventory initially dwindled because of factory shutdowns and it continues to drop because of high demand.They hired a foundry company in Rhode Island to start manufacturing kettlebells to work to get rid of their backlog.

are dumbbells, kettlebells, benches, and resistances bands.Kettlebells have risen in popularity and demand due to their versatility in various types of workouts.Not only has the US experienced shortages of these items, Australia is also facing this issue.People in Australia were purchasing damaged kettlebells for over $400.

Various

studies and retailers

have confirmed this sudden growth and desire for fitness equipment. Yelp conducted a study in April 2020 and found that the interest in fitness equipment rose by 500% in the United States since March 2020. Stackline also studied e-commerce trends in March 2020 and found "weight training" to be the eighth fastest growing category. Colorado based Rep Fitness said they recently did more sales in one day, than it normally does in a month. Brompton Bicycles recently confirmed that they are fully booked with orders for the next seven months and will not be able to fulfill any future orders.

Peloton