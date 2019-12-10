Once again, Corcentric's S2P team is partnering with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) to sponsor the organziation's Annual Conference.
This year, the premier Supply Chain conference will take place from April 26th to 29th in Boston, Massachusetts. Thousands of professionals will gather at ISM 2020 for three days of insightful presentations, thought-provoking discussions, and worthwhile networking opportunities.
Corcentric's VP of S2P shares his optimism for the event, "With a new decade about to begin, Procurement and Supply Management professionals face a wealth of both challenges and opportunities. ISM2020 should provide a valuable opportunity to address both and learn how professionals at each stage in their careers can more confidently enter the next generation.".
In addition to notable Procurement practitioners and Fortune 500 executives, ISM2020 will feature insights from a pair of keynote speakers. This year's honored guests are former United Nations Ambassador, Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis. They will reflect on this year's theme: "Revolutionary Ideas."
Registration for ISM2020 is. Sign up now for Early Bird pricing.
Post A Comment:
0 comments so far,add yours