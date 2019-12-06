They want fresh ideas and novel answers to challenges that their team hasn’t been able to crack.

They need some FTE flex to tackle a big project that current resources don’t have the bandwidth for while keeping the trains running.

They’re looking for outside-the-box thinking to identify new opportunities they are missing.

The New Consultant Wishlist

Strategy Development

A consultant's ability to recommend hard-hitting strategies is a staple quality. As such,

Does their CV “walk the walk?” Consultants may tout a host of relevant experience, but ask yourself – how often do they cite that experience when discussing solutions? If a consultant doesn’t ground ideas in past accomplishments, how much value did they really bring those other organizations?

Communication

Are you hearing a lot of buzzwords or business speak? Don’t be fooled by flashy, long-winded descriptions that often hide a lack of ability or knowledge. Consultants that can’t explain concepts clearly may be floundering to make up for skill deficits.

Make Sure your Consultant is a Fit





When Procurement teams bring in outside consultants, they typically have a few benefits in mind:

Whether your company has an established Procurement team in place or is just starting to build one out, a consultant can kick start your practice. That said, everyone has brought on consultants that didn't end up working out. This can be an incredibly costly mistake that introduces disruptions that will leave you scrambling.

Yet the opportunities offered by consultants can be huge – So, what can we do to ID and root out bad consultants before bringing them in?

Don't rely solely on a CV or resume - make sure you get insight on a few key elements of a good consultant that aren't always evident in credentials.

A consultant's past accomplishments may look like a great fit. However, dig into how well that past will translate into working with you.

Finding the right consultant is tricky. Think through these questions the next time you interview a potential consultant to make sure the right resource is brought in.

What happens when the wrong resource is brought in instead? Check back in the new year, as we'll review a few key questions to ask to ensure any new consultant relationships stay on the right tracks as work progresses