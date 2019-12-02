Spend Matters, 11/26/2019

The Procurement financial management function is becoming more future-focused with each technological advance. With AI and predictive analytics on the rise, procurement will be able to make more informed decisions than ever. Here’s some insight into how the field is digitally transforming for good.





Magnus Bergfors, Spend Matters, 11/27/2019

Unsurprisingly, technology is quickly shaping the future of procurement. But, with a wide variety and deep selection of new technology, businesses will need to be strategic in choosing the right applications for their supply chain. Magnus Bergfors provides us five tips for investing in procurement technology.

Amanda Prochaska, Future of Sourcing, 11/30/2019