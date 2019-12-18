Your procurement organization needs to go through transformation activities. It may be something small, such as re-organizing your staff’s roles or updating your policies, or much larger, like rebuilding the entire organization from the ground up across people, process, and technology. The first step to success is establishing the answer to a simple question: Why?

What do you hope to get out of it?

Transformation without well-defined end goals will likely achieve sub-optimal results. Each decision is made on its own and it becomes tough to see the bigger picture. Defining the goals beforehand and using them as a guiding light when it comes to decision support is key to a successful transformation. We like to refer to these as Target Business Outcomes.

What is a Target Business Outcome?

Target Business Outcomes (TBOs) enable groups to make decisions based on which choice will best align with one or more TBOs. A TBO is NOT ‘implement technology’ or ‘strengthen procurement policies’, those are potential means to an outcome. You need to determine why you want those to begin with. When you start asking why you want to do those tasks, you get TBOs. A TBO defines the end goals. Maybe you want to implement technology to increase reporting capabilities, or you want to strengthen procurement policies to reduce maverick spending.

This also ensures you are making decisions for the right reasons. A Target Business Outcome of ‘implement technology’ when the real goal is to increase reporting capabilities will often end with decisions going against the true end goal. Once the TBO is properly defined, decisions can be made to support it.

Imagine if the decision is whether to require all requisition line items to have a required commodity tree selection. A TBO of ‘increase reporting capabilities’ would mean the answer is "definitely". A TBO of ‘streamlining the user experience’ would likely make the answer "no".

A key part of strong TBOs is whether you can define success and report off of it to show data-driven evidence that you were successful. Continuing the example above, increasing reporting capabilities can be demonstrated at the end by the types of reports you can generate, how much time it takes to clean up the data, or new insights that can be gleaned.