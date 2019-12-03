But what caused shoppers to spend confidently despite economic worries? Was it the nation'

s currently low unemployment rate? Or could it have been retailers' savvy ability to offer competitive prices despite an escalating trade war

Trends suggest that improved consumer experience might have had something to do with it. User-friendly apps and mobile websites hosted 36 % of online sales. With social feeds teeming with shopping inspiration, many consumers were able to make purchases right there on their smartphones.Marketers also played a hand. Salesforce recorded a record-high number of emails and SMS promotion messages sent out to promote Black Friday deals.The IoT has already changed the Black Friday landscape for good. With a more customer-centric shopping experience and serious sales figures, the outcome is looking like a win-win for consumers and companies. The digital takeover might have Black Friday and Cyber Monday looking more and more comparable in the coming years.