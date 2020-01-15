As Procurement and Supply Chain professionals stare down an exciting new decade, our Source-to-Pay experts are once again sharing reflections and predictions in a new whitepaper. Procurement in 2020 sees the spend management leaders comment on the last twelve months and discuss the trends and topics that will define Procurement in the 2020s.
What's Next for Procurement?
This time around, the Supply Chain thought leaders focus on subjects including:
- The ongoing conversation around sustainability and the perils of inaction.
- Ethical sourcing and its benefits for recruitment, customer satisfaction, and company culture.
- Procurement's essential role in promoting ethical behavior, driving visibility, and protecting corporate reputations.
- The considerable benefits of purpose-driven Procurement and Supply Chain Management.
- Procurement's various talent gaps and the ongoing battle over world-class professionals.
- Digital transformation, its benefits, and the numerous obstacles in Procurement's way.
That's just a small preview. To learn more about the exciting (and uncertain) future ahead, download Procurement in 2020 today.
