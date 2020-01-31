Last week I discussed the perception some have about negotiating, and the importance of looking past this preconceived notion that negotiations are inherently evil. Understanding that some are likely to change their perception of negotiating, or haggling, there are things we can do to help ease this intrinsic tension.
The reason many people view negotiations as something combative or tense is a predetermined opinion that the other party is looking to pull a fast one on the other. Successful negotiators work hard to tear down this thought throughout every step of the process. First, one must build trust. This may seem obvious, but pleasantries and light banter can do more good than anticipated. Expert negotiators know that by establishing a rapport is critical to establish a lasting, beneficial relationship. And, this is what I believe is at the root of any “Trust-Based Negotiation,” relationships. Ultimately, the goal of any negotiation is to win the deal or realize the right price, but this isn’t where a negotiation ends. Once you’ve signed the deal, you now enter into a dormant negotiation, but a negotiation nonetheless. By signing a contract, you are now in agreement of expected responsibilities. But, if one side isn’t happy with the terms or feel the other party isn’t fulfilling their duties, you now enter into a separate negotiation: proving to the other, or, in the most extreme cases, a mediator or judge that the obligations aren’t being met. Basically, you’re not bargaining again, and this time is a much less pleasant environment.
