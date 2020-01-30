



In addition to sponsoring the Institute for Supply Management (ISM)’s Annual Conference, Corcentric’s Source-to-Pay team will once again host the ExecIn Forum . A private component of ISM2020’s agenda, the two-day event brings Supply Chain innovators and thought leaders together to network, exchange insights, and discuss the future of their function.





ISM2020, the year’s premier Supply Management conference, will take place from April 26-29 in Boston, Massachusetts. In addition to thousands of industry professionals, ISM welcomes former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis as keynote speakers. ExecIn attendees will enjoy private sessions with both Mattis and Haley as well as high-impact presentations hosted by Fortune 500 Procurement leaders.





“It’s an interesting time for everyone in Supply Chain Management,” said Joe Payne, Corcentric’s Senior Vice President of Source-to-Pay. “ Entering a new decade , our function faces a host of new challenges and opportunities. This should make for the most exciting ISM Conference and ExecIn Forum yet.”









Payne continues, “Past ExecIn Forums have inspired competitors to put aside their differences and work together toward addressing common pain points. I expect this year’s Forum will provide even more opportunities to for collaboration and constructive discussions.”

Will We See You at ExecIn?