In September 2019, C.H. Robinson declared their commitment to investing $1 billion into technological innovation projects over the next five years.This past month, the company has launched their own labs, which they are calling C.H. Robinson Labs.These labs were created to be an in house supply chain innovation incubator, where logistics and supply chain ideas are created, tested, and scaled.These ideas will build solutions for 124,000 customers and 76,000 contract carriers.The reason for the creation of the labs was due to customers and carriers expressing their hunger to C.H. Robinson for tech solutions and wanting a stronger competitive position while increasing their efficiencies.