In spite of shrinking training budgets, people are everything in Supply Chain Management. That's why Source One, a Corcentric company's Staffing & Recruiting support team offers an end-to-end suite of services.
Recently, a leading insurance provider approached Source One in search of a new Director of Strategic Sourcing. Their list of highly-specific requirements had made finding a best-fit candidate challenging. This local professional would be required to build an entire Procurement function from the ground up. They trusted the staffing experts to fill internal knowledge gaps and support each step in the recruiting and hiring process - from needs assessments to on-boarding.
Read the full case study to learn more about what world-class staffing support could mean for your organization and its approach to Procurement.
