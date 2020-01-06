ICYMIM: January 6, 2020
Source One's series for keeping up with the most recent highlights in procurement, strategic sourcing, and supply chain news week-to-week. Check-in with us every Monday to stay up to date with the latest supply management news.
2020 Preditions from Procurement Software Experts . . .
Spend Matters, 1/2/2020
The Spend Matters team collects predictions and reflections from a range of procurement technology thought leaders. These experts represent organizations including Basware, Ivalua, and Efficio. For some of Corcentric's predictions, check out our latest whitepaper: Procurement in 2020.
How to Optimize Your Supply Chain in 2020
Thomasnet, 1/6/2020
The experts at Thomasnet have collected a host of resources designed to help organizations build optimal supply chains in the new year. They offer best practices for mitigating risk, boosting visibility, and better serving a new generation of customer.
4 Major Procurement Trends to Watch for in 2020
Omer Abdullah, Future of Sourcing, 1/2/2020
Abdullah reflects on the trends he believes will define Procurement and Supply Management in the year and decade ahead. Among these are increased volatility and complexity as well as the ongoing digital transformation. Abdullah also predicts that leading Procurement functions will continue to distinguish themselves by generating value beyond cost savings.
Post A Comment:
0 comments so far,add yours