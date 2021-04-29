



Did you know under a microscope a single grain of salt appears in a cubed non-pattern?

Each grain of salt is approximately 0.03mm and visually is the color of brown sand.

A connectivity network viewed from a high level appears very different than looking at it from a granular point of view; when trying to obtain what the value of each connection is and the type and amount of traffic it can support. There is money to be saved, time elimination to be obtained, and technology options for service and speed to be explored through a microscopic approach = Rationalization and Optimization.

What is Rationalization?

Rationalization is to reduce the total number of suppliers which will reduce costs and presumably introduce efficiency.

(and these are just a few grains that can be shook from the shaker)

Contract term status report – expired and/or due to expire.

Vendor Services not under a current contract· Services not in sync with current contract terms

Contractual Rate Errors What are the focus areas?

That depends, is there is currently a service provider is not meeting contracted obligations or providing sub-par service responses? If the current situation is good, these are some of subject areas to focus on:

Audio/Video Conferencing Services

Broadband Services

Cable/Internet Services

Data Network Services (LAN/WAN)

Fiber Services

Landline Services

Leased Telecom Equipment

Legacy Voice Services

Maintenance Services

Managed Services

Music on hold services

Security and Alarm ring down lines

SIP Trunks

Toll Free Services

TV services

Voice Traffic

VOIP Services

Wireless Services What are the benefits to engaging a company that specializes in Rationalization & Optimization?

Telecom vendors have a myriad of jargon for the same services and pricing can be all over the map when comparing and vendor to vendor services and costs. In addition, contractual language, SLA’s (Service Level Agreements) and real-time responses to your concerns will be vastly different from supplier to supplier for the exact same connectivity.



This type of audit; down to the granular level produces cost saving – consolidation, elimination of no longer used/needed services, and creates a way for a clean dialog to begin which can be the pathway for technology service advancements and better yet - COST SAVINGS!





If you have questions on this topic please email twankoff@corcentric.com.

Optimization is to focus and refine the supplier base which includes:Streamline Services - To analyze the services and suppliers your company uses to determine the merits of adding, retaining, or deleting services each telecom vendor provides.