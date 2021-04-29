When you run just about any kind of business in the supply chain, it's vital that your staff has all the skills needed to meet whatever challenges their jobs may present. To do that, you may need to commit yourself to a long-term plan involving training that will help every person pull in the same direction under your unique processes.

The following are just some of the ways you can tailor your training options to meet your needs on an ongoing basis, and ensure everyone working under your roof is on the same page with anything you ask them to do:

1) Basic training for beginners

When it comes to new hires — and especially those being brought in at the entry level — you will likely have to make basic skills and operations training part of your orientation process, according to the Purchasing & Procurement Center. They may know the theory, or even the practice, of many of the things you do, but making sure they can keep up with everything you will ask them to do is a worthwhile endeavor.

A continual investment in training will ensure your business is always ready for the next step.

2) Training to build on basic skills

Once you're fully confident that everyone you hire knows the basics of your efforts, it's time to pivot your next training efforts from the broad strokes to the finer details, the Purchasing & Procurement Center added. For instance, you might have briefly touched on how data management will work within your operation, but now it's time to go in-depth and teach highly complicated issues that you wouldn't expect an outsider to know.

3) Communications training

The modern supply chain is built on the ability of one entity within it to remain in constant communication with everyone they depend on, according to Supply Chain Academy. You need to count on your employees to ensure that nothing gets overlooked in these dealings so there is no room for miscommunication. Training to build up comms skills will serve people well not only in their jobs, but also in their wider professional and personal lives.

4) Interpersonal relationship training

The fact of the matter is that not everything goes exactly right in the logistics industry, and you will need your employees to be able to smooth things over with your partners, as well as keep their cool when you're negatively affected, Supply Chain Academy said. As with communications training, some skills development around building and maintaining personal and professional relationships will help your company continually put its best foot forward when it comes to external dealings.

5) Negotiation skills

Along similar lines, it's important that your workers be able to negotiate for the best prices and shipping times or otherwise get more from your partners, according to Karrass. A little bit of influencing training can go a long way in terms of helping your employees — and your overall operations — keep your bottom line as strong as possible.

Again, all companies are different, so your specific training needs may vary widely. However, having a comprehensive and ongoing employee development program in place will truly pay dividends over the years to come.