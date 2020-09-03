Part 5 of a 6 Part Series: Building Infrastructure Strength for Future Growth Employee Training
Each week, we will go into details on how to address project
and change management now to create a resilient and robust organization for
tomorrow.
This week, we will look at the 5th of 6 ways a
company can use downtime to impact the greater good of the organization and
position themselves to be a better, stronger company when the work picks back
up.
Employee Training
When client or customer work
slows, internal training can be a great way to keep employees engaged in their
job and company. A key piece to internal training is gaining buy-in from
employees. Some are willing to learn as much as possible, others will look at
it as a chore or as something unnecessary for their job. Communication is
crucial to convey the positive attributes of internal training and how an
employee’s participation in the training will benefit their career path within
the organization.
- Key benefits of internal training
- Improved employee performance
- Improved employee satisfaction and morale
- Addressing weaknesses
- Increased productivity and adherence to quality standards
- Increased innovation in new strategies and products
- Reduced employee turnover
- Enhanced company reputation and profile
When it comes to training,
companies can think outside the box by promoting expanded skill sets and
convenient delivery systems. Data analytics, new technology, presentation
skills, public speaking, negotiations, crisis management, other company
operations, etc., are all concentrations that increase the value of the
employee.
In terms of delivery of
training, there are multiple innovative methods that can keep employees
engaged:
- eLearning
- Virtual instructor-led classroom
- Webinar
- Job aids
- Infographics
Specific Example: Project
Management Training
Project management training
can help bring into focus the larger picture of why a company does what it
does. It can help to define all the complexities that go into a project and
allow employees to better understand the arc of decision making.
Project management training
courses provide competitive advantage for the company and the employee,
including the development and success of project goals; advanced industry
education; effective implementation of essential phases throughout the
project’s entirety; and a realistic defining of project duration and budget.
Successful development and delivery of training programs also facilitate a
structured approach to project delivery and work packages, as well as effective
management of changes in project objectives and scope.
Employees are able to apply
newly gained knowledge to refresh company policies and procedures around clients,
projects, goals, processes, etc. It’s a win-win for the organization and its
people.
Additionally, there are
opportunities to then dive deeper into the broader scope of project management
and how its many facets can be defined for the organization. For example,
distinguishing the difference between project management and change management can
help to foster integration between the two.
Although project management
and change management disciplines are often viewed as separate and unequal
components, assimilation between the two is imperative for project success An
important first step is to understand the roles of both the project manager and
the change manager and where their responsibilities converge and, at times,
collide.
- According to the Project Management Institute (PMI), a project manager is accountable for the success or failure of a project. They are responsible for the planning, execution, and close of the project. Further, the project manager must manage teams, ensure progress, and motivate project team members. It’s up to the project manager to make sure that project goals are in alignment with key stakeholders.
- According to Prosci, a change manager facilitates the desired outcome of projects/change initiatives by working with employees. This person focuses on meeting objectives on time and on budget by increasing employee adoption and usage, which could include changes to business processes, systems and technology, job roles, and organizational structures.
Integrated approach ensures
project benefits are fully realized by utilizing the strengths of both project
management and change management disciplines, including:
- Enhanced employee and leader engagement
- Increased sustainability of the change enterprise-wide
- Realization of your people ROI for the project
- Avoidance of change saturation across an enterprise
- Measurement of an organization’s change tolerance
An organization requires
strong project management and change management to reinvent and grow. Both are
crucial for the success of an organization. Without strong project management,
organizations will not be able to release new products in the market nor bring
about internal changes. Without strong change management, organizations cannot
survive in the ever-changing competitive business world.
