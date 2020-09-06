As a business in the supply chain, you may find that your staffing needs are consistently in flux. There may be some times when you don't have a lot for a huge workforce to do, and others (such as the holiday season) when you need to bring on a lot of new employees in a short period of time. When the latter arrives, though, you should strive to make all the right hires to ensure you can operate as efficiently as possible.

How do you know when you're bringing aboard the best possible workers? The following tips should help:

1) Get referrals

The simplest way to find great new hires is to ask your current employees if they know anyone they would recommend for the job, according to Staff Management. The reason why is simple: They know what it takes to do the job, and wouldn't want to work alongside anyone who might not meet your company's standards — especially because it could risk their own reputation.

2) Start far out from when you need more staff

Generally speaking, you should have a pretty good idea of when your staffing needs tend to rise, and that means you can more effectively plan for that hiring period, Staff Management noted. The farther out you start your process from the day by which you need to have all your workers in place, the better off you will be when it comes to making sure you have not just enough people, but the right people.

Finding the right warehouse workers can be simpler.

3) Pay better

A simple way to attract better workers is to offer stronger pay and higher-quality benefits, according to Cyzerg. That way, you will not only make sure you can attract talent on an as-needed basis, but also keep the best workers from every crop of new hires when you want to.

4) Trust your new hires with added flexibility

Along similar lines to strong salaries and benefits packages, it's also a good idea to include perks such as scheduling flexibility, Cyzerg added. In many cases, it can be perfectly acceptable for someone to come in an hour early so they can leave an hour later, or set their own schedule, as long as they're still meeting all their work requirements. Workers will value that option.

5) Make your listings more specific to what you need

If you find that your past hires haven't always worked out despite the fact that they looked good on paper, you might want to consider honing your public job listings, according to Recruit Shop. That way, there's no ambiguity about what you're looking for, and would-be hires can calibrate their interest accordingly.

6) Know the signs of potential problems

If your hiring efforts aren't getting the results you're hoping for, it may be time to reevaluate what you're looking at in candidates and why you're welcoming them aboard, Recruit Shop warned. That kind of introspection could help you understand why there may be red flags you're missing in your previous processes.