While many people are suddenly out of work due to the economic downturn, cases of companies having to shut down are quite rare among businesses in the logistics sector. Simply put, just because people have to stay home these days does not mean the supply chain can slow down.

Furthermore, the growing demand for goods to be shipped directly to consumers' homes also means companies in the supply chain may need to bring more workers aboard to keep things flowing as smoothly as possible. How can they do that? With a revamped approach to recruiting in these difficult times:

1) Start with referrals

Many people today know friends and family who have lost their jobs in recent weeks, so it might be a good idea to ask around among your employees about people they know who are looking for work, according to the SCM Talent Group. Some may be able to put you in touch with a person they know would be a good worker at a time when opportunities are scarce.

There may be plenty of talent to tap.

2) Post on more job boards

If more people are looking for work today, you need to reach them where they are, the SCM Talent Group added. In the past you might have posted job listings on a variety of sites, but now is the time to redouble your efforts, and also make sure your open listings are posted on your own website as well.

3) Use candidate tracking

If you are getting a large influx of applicants because of the current conditions, you need to have a way to effectively track who you've contacted, whether they've gotten back to you, when your phone interview is scheduled for and so on, according to Optimum Supply Chain Recruiters. The more candidates you have, the more important such a system becomes.

4) Refresh your website - and keep it active

If candidates look into your operations and find that your website hasn't been updated in months or even years, they might think that reflects poorly on your whole company, Optimum advised. For that reason, taking a few days to make sure everything on the site looks as good as it can - and has the latest information about your company - is a must.

5) Look at what's worked in the past - and what hasn't

Any hiring efforts you undertake should use the knowledge gained in previous experiences to ensure you continually improve, according to Inbound Logistics. If you can examine how you brought your most successful hires aboard, and what might have gone wrong with those that didn't work out, you'll be in a better position moving forward.

6) Do more to motivate and protect workers

Finally, it should go without saying that during this crisis, workers need to have more protections available to them, and - just like any other time - reasons to take on work in the first place, Inbound Logistics said. If you are able to show you can provide both the protective gear workers need to stay safe and the higher pay and better benefits that come with a great supply chain job, would-be hires may be more willing to come work for you.