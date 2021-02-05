Communication and Training Plans (and the digital review)
One of the largest aspects of a change
management plan is the scheduled, structured approach to targeted
communications and training sessions. For most change management professionals
– and almost any professional for that matter – we are often drafting in .doc
or .xls formats, so this shouldn’t be a change. But, how we review our plans with
clients or stakeholders can be a unique challenge in a remote environment.
Depending on the scale of the
project and stakeholder availability, you can iterate through various sessions
or take a targeted approach by drafting preliminary plans prior to any review,
but as a best practice, prepare as much of the deliverable prior to any review
session regardless of plans to iterate live or not. This can eliminate some
wasted time in Teams or Zoom meetings, but also alleviate some of the pressure
associated with reviewing documents live as participants can sometime be
wide-eyed when reviewing a large-scale doc. Moreover, as change leaders we will
need to focus on overall project governance and holding our stakeholders and
sponsor true to their responsibilities. It can be easy to slip from project
timelines with unclear asks and responsibilities, as well as lack of
accountability for any missed tasks. Coordinate efforts to effectively review
any project plans while also being clear on roles, responsibilities, and
expectations.
Feedback Sessions and Open Forums
Despite current circumstances working remote, there may be opportunity
for change professionals to take advantage of our new remote office space. For
some, in March and April team meetings or discussions began to stagnate and
what were once lively conversations have now turned it to a game of musical
chairs of the mute button. So, as we have become more comfortable with our coworkers’
initials or faces across the screen, so are we about speaking up in these
meetings.
As change leads, we can use weekly
meetings or check-ins as opportunities for open forums and feedback gathering
but read the “room” and make determinations about video “on” or “off.” This may
seem trivial, but when participants have the opportunity to speak freely
without the fear of being camera shy or carrying telling expressions on their
face you will begin to see more open and honest feedback. Larger groups tend to
function better with minimal distractions and opportunities for interruptions
(like microphone feedback and video effect backgrounds), so plan to have these
meetings in a camera-off setting to reduce any risks of disruptions or
distractions.
Track the Right Adoption Metrics
While this concept is always true, we need to consider how we
track and measure project success through our metrics. Back in the days of old
(say 2019), one on one conversations with end users about new tools or systems were
much more frequent and impromptu, but now we need to be mindful how we monitor
our project success and how we reinforce positive changes. When looking at your
adoption metrics, whatever they may be, consider larger trends within your
group and how you can address larger, overarching concerns or misses to the
group as a whole. Use any feedback sessions or open forums we previously
discussed to try to understand the root causes of any concerns or problems and
begin to adjust your plan accordingly.
An important consideration,
however, is monitoring the right metrics for success and not belaboring over
any metrics not relevant to project success. Most importantly, though, is to find
ways to track your team’s adoption levels without having to spend time
interviewing and coaching individuals in ad-hoc intervals – time management is
key to change management. By effectively managing the change for a particular
project and staying true to schedules, you should see an increase in efficiency
and over positive returns on any time management. Taking this concept a step
further, by effectively managing a project in tandem with a project manager, we
can actually see real ROI by measuring metrics like cycle times and
implementation schedules.
By now we have all come across tips on how to function in
our current remote workspace ad nauseum, so without sounding like a broken
record the key is to adapt to what is working for your team and finding ways to
improve. If you are seeing success with open forums for feedback or you notice
your teams are more conversational with cameras on, consider how to leverage
these nuances for project success.
Post A Comment:
0 comments so far,add yours