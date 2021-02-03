In today’s competitive marketplace organizations who neglect
to invest in and enable their Accounts Payable function are doing more damage
than they likely realize. When Accounts Payable processes are not up to par,
the impacts on the department itself are obvious. AP processors become bogged
down with manual tasks and all sorts of preventable business waste, perpetually
limiting them to a tactical role. But there are additional impacts outside of
the AP department. When the AP department is not up to snuff this means
suppliers are not going to be paid on time. This is damaging to supplier
relationships and makes life difficult for the Procurement department. Suppliers
have no incentive to offer better pricing and service terms and will be less
willing to offer additional value-added services they would provide to more
valued customers. Outside of these targeted negative effects, the business’s
financial accuracy and bottom line take a big hit. When considering how to
solve these problems, business need to think in terms of a transformation.
As you look for the best approach to transform your Accounts
Payable operations, the good news is there are options. The three areas to
focus on that will make the largest and most immediate impact are: automation,
policy and process, and managed services. Best in class organizations typically
seek the help of industry experts to determine the right balance of each. In
the end, whatever approach is taken, investment in any of these three areas
will result in a more strategic, empowered, and thus happy Accounts Payable
department. Now lets take a closer look at each of these three options.
Automation
Accounts Payable automation utilizes technology to optimize
the flow of your business’s invoices. Doing so eliminates highly complex and
manual paper-based processes and replaces them with digitally streamlined and
simple processes. Eliminating these manual paper-based processes will
dramatically increase the productivity of your Accounts Payable department. Better
yet, by removing these burdensome non-value adding tasks from AP’s desk, they
can better focus their time on more strategic value adding tasks and projects.
This will improve the morale of your Accounts Payable department, as well as
their reputation across the rest of the organization. The bottom line is
automation can enable your organization to accelerate invoice processing cycle
times by up to 70% and reduce average invoice processing costs by 80%. These
are results that matter.
Policy and Process
Best-in-class organizations establish and strictly manage detailed
and clear policies for invoice handling: from receipt, through approval, and
payment. These policies must be formalized, comprehensive, consistently
applied, and easy to navigate to encourage compliance. Additionally, Accounts
Payable processes need to be aligned with your organizational goals for the
department. Processes should also be well documented and monitored to gage
performance and monitor business health. To assess policy and processes, it is
critical to establish and continuously track metrics and KPIs. Accounts Payable
metrics and KPIs that should be tracked by all organizations include: cost per
invoice, payment cycle time, payment accuracy percentage, days payable
outstanding, and on-time payment percentage. Additional metrics and KPIs you
may want to consider depending upon your strategic priorities include: percentage
of early payment discounts captured, percentage of supplier invoices accurately
billed, or average cost per supplier dispute. Whatever the strategic goals for
your Accounts Payable department may be, it is critical to review your policy
and processes on a regular basis to ensure they are aligned with those goals
and being adhered to.
Outsourcing and Managed Services Provider
If you feel as though your Accounts Payable organization is immature
but are not quite sure where to focus to solve the issues, enlisting the help
of a 3rd party Accounts Payable solutions provider is likely your
best bet. Gaining perspective from a solutions expert will help your organization
understand current state maturity in terms of analytical capabilities, staff, policy
and process, and technology to determine the appropriate balance and necessary
steps to implement long term effective solutions. In the past outsourcing typically
meant a “lift and shift” of current processes to take advantage of lower labor
costs. In today’s business environment, Managed Services providers are bringing
a broad array of strategic capabilities and technology-based solutions to
optimize customer operations. With diligence and attention to defining requirements
your organization will be able to find a solution provider that can deliver the
results you need to optimize your operations and cut bottom line costs.
Now is the time to optimize your Accounts Payable operations.
By pursuing any one of the AP transformation strategies discussed within this
article, or a combination of multiple strategies, your organization will
benefit from increased efficiency, reduced risk, improved supplier
relationships, and more informed spend decision making. If you are unsure about
where to begin, start by reaching out to Corcentric.
