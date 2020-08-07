Part 1 of a 6 Part Series: Building Infrastructure Strength for Future Growth
Each week, we will go into details on how to address project
and change management now to create a resilient and robust organization for
tomorrow.
Recent months have clearly demonstrated that business is
always vulnerable to forces that are often outside of their control. But it
does not mean they do not have control to prepare for such events. This blog
series will address key projects and initiatives that procurement organizations
can take on to improve internal operational and organizational processes and
procedures. The first point to consider is how much value an internal project
brings to a company, If all of an employee’s time is considered overhead and
they never work on any client or customer-facing initiatives, it becomes much
more difficult to determine the return on that investment. Every organization
understands the importance of having such people on staff. IT, HR, and
Accounting are typical departments where the time dedicated to the job is
nearly 100 percent internal focused.
On the other side of the spectrum are the employees who
directly work with or for clients or customers. Whether in sales,
manufacturing, or engineering, most of the time spent by those team members is
focused on products and services directly tied to a client or a customer. If an
employee’s time can be attributed to a product, service, or a specific job,
then it becomes easier to determine profitability and the success of those work
streams.
So what happens when there is a temporary situation where
those employees no longer have sustainable work coming in? What happens when
there is a lack of product getting sold, no new clients coming in, the economy
is in a tailspin, or there is a global pandemic nearly shutting down the entire
global supply chain?
Companies should always have a strategy in place to navigate
unexpected economic fluctuations due to industry uncertainty, national
policies, or global calamities. When a crisis strikes, leadership can then
pivot to those internal projects that are very important to a company’s overall
efficiencies and ultimate successes but often get left on the back-burner due to
the more immediate needs of clients and customers. The ability to reapportion
project downtime by tackling those internal tasks or procedures that are often
overlooked could be the key to a company’s survival when the work begins to
pick back up.
A strong change management process is key for any
organization to navigate corporate evolutions that arise – both planned and
unforeseen. Change management provides the processes, tools, and techniques
that guide leadership and employees through shifts in responsibility, while
also fostering the productivity the organization requires to achieve business
outcomes. When the organization needs to adjust how work will be done, change
management focuses on how to help employees embrace, adopt, and utilize changes
in their day-to-day work.
This week, we will look at the 1st of 6 ways a
company can use downtime to impact the greater good of the organization and
position themselves to be a better, stronger company when the work picks back
up.
Cultivate Supplier Relationships
A critical component to any company’s success is its ability
to maintain strong working relationships with suppliers and vendors. This may
sound like an obvious statement but, oftentimes, both sides of the partnership
become complacent in their processes. While everything appears to be fine (if
it’s not broke, don’t fix it), opportunities to improve the relationship can be
overlooked. Examples include streamlining processes or procedures and adjusting
costing models that could ultimately save money. Those responsible for managing
the relationships with suppliers should always be looking to challenge the
status quo.
Specific Example: Engage in Process Mapping with Key
Suppliers
Engaging a key supplier in a process mapping effort can be a
very powerful method for improving business performance and increasing the valuable
contribution of that key supplier. Process Mapping is the technique of using
flowcharts to illustrate the flow of a process, proceeding from the most macro
perspective to the level of detail required to identify opportunities for
improvement. Process maps can be applied to anything from the journey of an
invoice or the flow of materials, to the steps in making a sale or servicing a
product. Mapping helps address questions related to individual and team
performance, quality of work life, and work design.
As the trend toward outsourcing continues to grow, treating
key suppliers as business partners becomes far more important to a successful
enterprise value proposition. Top suppliers want to come to the table with a
“help me help you” partnership philosophy.
Once a company has created a process map for all suppliers
in a specific category, it becomes easier to see where supplier redundancy
occurs and where there are opportunities for supplier consolidation. Companies
should also use this exercise to identify the strengths and weaknesses of their
suppliers and determine if the correct relationships are in place. Just because
a supplier can do something, does not mean they should do it. Conversely, you
might have suppliers capable of doing great things for the company that you may
not have been aware of. Process mapping will help to identify those potential
services or offerings. The goal is to make sure you have the right suppliers in
place performing the services they excel at.
Example Tool for Process Mapping
SIPOC (A Six Sigma Tool)
Please check back next week for a look at part 2 of this
series where we will discuss ‘Accessing Inventory Management’.
