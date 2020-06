Due to the rising demand of warehouse space , DB Schenker, a global leader in supply chain management and logistics solutions is providing a new service.This new service screens almost 9 million square meters of storage space daily.It identifies and assesses available idle space in their almost 800 logistic warehouses in more than 60 countries.Areas that are typically used for dedicated customers are being transformed into temporary storage areas for companies that urgently need additional capacity.With Covid-19, industries such as food and healthcare are experiencing out of the ordinary demand rates, thus affecting their production levels and storage abilities.Although this service was reactive to Covid-19, the ability and use of storage scanners will continue in the future, as the need for warehouses increase.