Now that the weather is getting warmer, there are new shortages among hot commodity items.One of the hottest items on the market right now are pools, along with other outdoor items such as swing sets, trampolines, fire pits, and more.The high demand for these products paired with manufacturers still battling shorter hours and less production from Covid-19, has negatively impacted people's ability to purchase these items.

Due to Covid-19, many summer vacations and camps have been

People are putting the money they are saving on these cancelled activities into their homes, particularly their backyards.

In addition to these cancelled activities, strict guidelines for community pools and beaches are another motivating factor for people to invest in a pool.

Backyard pools can serve as a safety factor in regards to social distancing guidelines, while providing entertainment for the family.

A

mom of four said she invested in an in-ground pool after finding out her kids' sleep-away camps were cancelled.