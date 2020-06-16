







Everyone within your organization is held to a high standard and your vendors should be no exception to this rule. For business relationships to thrive both parties mustn't get complacent and actively participate in the relationship. No matter how many vendors your organization is working with, accountability is key. Once your vendor understands the level of accountability expected their performance and your relationship will grow.





Establishing a Service Level Agreement or "SLA" with your supplier is one of the best ways to ensure accountability. SLAs will help to eliminate any expectation gaps by constituting acceptable service in quantifiable and measurable terms, where applicable.





To ensure everything in your power runs like a well-oiled machine, we've developed a set of components, both service, and management related, that should be included in a merchandising Service Level Agreement. While the expectations below should act as the framework for your service level agreement Procurement professionals can formalize service expectations that build onto this framework based on SLA best practices and experience within the merchandising space to create a culture of high-quality service and accountability within your organization.

Specifics regarding the services provided

Timing related to each provided service

Remedies/penalties for each of the performance expectations

Termination proceedings for failure to comply with expectations

Quality control plan, including resources and assurance details

Reporting Process, including content and frequency

Ongoing communication expectations, including meeting iteration and context details

Key contacts/responsible parties of both the organization and vendor



