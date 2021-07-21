So, what is Procurement? According to Investopedia.com, Procurement
is the act of purchasing or otherwise taking possession of something,
especially for business purposes. To simplify, we in the field of Procurement
strategically setup relationships to buy the goods and services a company will
need to operate. This seems like something that every company already does, but
surprisingly it is not. Every organization, big or small, can benefit from
effective Procurement.
Here are a few reasons as to why Procurement is such a great
selection for your future career.
1. Growth Within the Field
Remember in 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world
and companies were tightening budgets? A simple way for a business to save
money is to get strategic about HOW they are buying their needed goods and services.
Many companies realized this throughout the last year, and even a little
before. By 2028, the Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market is expected to
reach 12 billion! This is simply for outsourcing functions related to purchasing.
Imagine what the number would be if you added companies who internally control their
Procurement functions.
2. Challenge Yourself How You Want
The art of scoping, sourcing, contracting, and finding
savings is more of a challenge than you may think. You must find your current
state as a comparison tool to know if your effort was effective. You must know
exactly what you want to purchase. You must find who you want to purchase from and
come to contract terms that benefit both your organization and the supplier. Planning,
organization, data analysis, negotiation, and communication are just some of
the skills you will need to develop. Whatever you enjoy, a function of
Procurement will require knowledge in that area. You can become a jack of all trades
or become a subject matter expert. You can be a strong negotiator or analyze
data on your computer for a living. The option to do what you want and
challenge yourself how you prefer is absolutely within the field.
3.
You Will Pay For Yourself
If you are effective, a Procurement department will
literally pay for itself. That is job security! Being strategic about how you
purchase goods and services can save a company millions. If you analyze
expenditures and personnel, the ability to pay for yourself is clearly there.
When we were dealing with COVID-19, tightening of budgets caused many to be
laid off. Not in Procurement. Us Procurement folks have the business case of
being paid for with our efforts. It is not a difficult business case to make
either.
These are just a few of the benefits that working within the Procurement field can offer. The career journey can take you from entry-level positions all the way to the C-suite. It is exciting and fulfilling. Whether you are unsure about your choice or completely confused on what your calling is, take the time to consider Procurement. If you are like me, it may be the perfect fit!
