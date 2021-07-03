I believe that the health of a department depends on the strength of their systems – especially in the realms of procurement and strategic sourcing. As a consultant with over 10 years of experience, I’ve worked within the procurement departments of numerous, global organizations. These days, I can quickly assess whether a team will meet its goals simply by understanding which systems (if any) they have in place.

The truth is: when the proper systems are put to work, everyone’s work life is better. When they aren’t, everyone’s work life is hell.

In a previous role, I experienced first-hand what it was like to work on a procurement team with little to no systems. Instead of complaining at the virtual watercooler with my colleagues about how messed up things were, I chose to do something. I decided to advocate for the implementation of more solid systems. And since this article is designed to help you understand the reasons why things like this are critical to the success of your teams, let’s just jump right in:





Being a successful strategic sourcing professional requires focus. One must properly prioritize their ever-growing to-do list and expertly manage their time.

In my 10+ year career, I’ve found email and instant messaging to be one of the biggest time drainers. Still, as a team it’s important to have multiple channels of communication because things can and often do change in an instant. Essentially, striking balance in how much time you spend communicating with your team is critical to the success of any strategic sourcing team. After all, no one can get work done if they’re constantly wading through email or if they often have to divert their attention to answer a “quick question” via instant message.

At my former organization, I quickly realized the procurement team was very unorganized. Some members of the team saved contracts and other important documents to their desktop or personal One Drive. Other members of the team saved files in shared folders like BOX, or on the Teams site. However, everyone on the team didn’t have full access to all items in the BOX drive, which hampered productivity severely. For instance, if I needed to see current contracts to understand the history of a vendor relationship, I would have to reach out directly to a member of the team. However, oftentimes, that team member would inform me that they didn’t have access to said contract. This would result in hours of wasted time attempting to track down where the contract was saved. This became very frustrating, because internal stakeholders who inquired about specific information within a contract would have to wait an unreasonable amount of time to get an answer to a basic question, which didn’t reflect well on the Procurement team.

That’s why strong systems are important and need to come into play. When everyone is on the same page, knows where all the files are, knows who is working on what, teams are more productive. There’s less time and energy spent on reaching out to ask and answer the same repetitive questions and more time spent getting things done.











