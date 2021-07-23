The
concept of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has increasingly been making
its way into the zeitgeist of good corporate practice for years; many companies
are increasingly aware of their participation and response to social issues and
are looking at ways to improve their charitable contributions while empowering
their employees to participate in volunteer opportunities. Customers are paying
closer attention to company values when making purchasing decisions, and
employees are also looking to their employers for actionable responses to
social issues such as racial equity, diversity and inclusion. For companies who
are trying to increase their participation in this space, it can be difficult
to understand where to start and where to allocate resources. This is where companies
can lean on procurement as an unexpected ally (pun very much intended). By
working with procurement teams, companies can carefully source external
resources that can help to achieve CSR related initiatives.
Many
3rd party organizations exist that provide both strategy consulting for
creating CSR programs, as well as technology solutions through which employees
can donate money or sign up for volunteering events. These platforms can also
document and report on individual and corporate-wide participation to help track
performance against CSR goals. These are services that companies - particularly
those who are still new to the CSR concept - may not be familiar with and can
act as a conduit between volunteer opportunities and employees looking for ways
to get involved.
When
looking for external resources, procurement can help to document your
organizational needs and ensure that solutions align with your priorities. For
example, many companies are focused on diversity & inclusion initiatives
related to race, sexual orientation, and gender identity. But CSR initiatives
can also be focused on environmental protection, education development,
addressing homelessness, or a combination of many other examples. When running
a sourcing event for CSR services, sourcing teams can award business to
companies with expertise or insight into those identified organizational
prioirities. This does not preclude you from participating in other volunteer
opportunities outside of those identified initiatives, but it does help
highlight initiatives that align with your organization's culture and
priorities. Importantly, utilizing these services does not prevent you from
establishing your own direct non-profit relationships - it can simply
supplement your existing offerings and make it easier for employees to connect
with company sponsored events.
While
we may not like to think of CSR as an industry, there are a multitude of
external resources that can help guide and govern your organizations efforts to
improve your CSR strategy. Procurement can be the vehicle to help document
organizational needs, scope out external services, compare offerings across
multiple providers, and negotiate both price and services to align with your
organization's budget and requirements. CSR is a culture, and sourcing can help
drive that culture and promote participation by finding the right partner. But
finding the right partner is key to making impactful contributions in this
space, and working with experienced sourcing professionals like Corcentric can
help ensure a successful CSR implementation.
