How can we each be successful in this new norm?





Create a self-care plan – mental and physical health are of most importance*

Exercise.

Go outside and breath fresh air.

Plan healthy meals and snacks – schedule workday eating times for breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

Shut off and shut down from work.

Socialize with family and friends.

SLEEP! - keep a regular bedtime/do not short-change your sleep hours.

Work at home employee responsibilities:

Get dressed! Wearing sweatpants and slippers creates a different state of mind than putting on office casual attire.

Set office hours (with an alarm if necessary)

We can all easily begin work at 8am and before we know it – 7pm has arrived!

Prioritize your day.

Do not overbook your time.

Keep an impeccable Calendar – include family appointments**



Use your calendar and schedule your time for tasks not just meetings**

Let go of what you cannot control – No employee can control the response time of a vendor/client/co-worker.

Fight the urge to multitask**

We all know that person who appears to do two things at one but in review, were those items done to their best?

Keep your workspace organized and segregated from “family” – ex: work docs should not be mixed in a batch with family papers, mail received etc.

Be conscious of how you spend your time.

Pomodoro Technique – states 25-minute work blocks with a five-minute break.



The Ultradian Cycle suggests we try testing our focus by setting a timer and see how long we can each focus on task before feeling “burn out”. Most people can handle peak productivity for about 90 minutes, after which they will need a 20-minute break for a less intense task. *****

During the workday:

Stand up and stretch every hour.

Roll your head, roll your shoulders back and forth.

Blink many times to reset/refresh the neurons in your brain.***

Stay hydrated – water must be included as a beverage (tea, water with fruit, seltzer etc.).

Environment:

Create a dedicated “office” space – your own place to stay focused.

Use a comfortable chair and proper posture – perhaps invest in a lumbar chair support or switching to sitting on a yoga ball throughout the day.

Get your family involved – explain to all household members why and what it means to work from home.

Create boundaries of what it means to have an “Office” at home.

Create a schedule for your children who attend school virtually.

Schedule time to have breakfast and/or snack with them during each day… School is their “workday.”

Pets:

Schedule time to take the dog outside (which provides yourself a mental and physical break) 2-3 times during your 8-hour period.

Take advantage of these moments of down time during the busy workday; take deep breaths, walk briskly to circulate your blood to revitalize your muscles and shut work off in your head to declutter your brain.

Do not:

Do Not put the TV on for background ambiance.

Do not eat lunch sitting at your desk!

Do not do laundry or other household chores during business hours.

