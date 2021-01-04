If you have a fleet, you have a need for tires. With a limited life and a key component to driver safety, procuring tires wisely can make a big difference in the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of your fleet. Tire pricing is typically based on volume and negotiating discounts is difficult at best. So how do you control costs if you do not have a massive fleet? There are a few simple avenues that can help your company save time and money procuring tires.
Now, on to how to procure them!
1. GPO’s (Group Purchasing Organizations)
Perhaps the simplest way to get high quality tires for your
fleet at a fair price is through a GPO. A Group Purchasing Organization
leverages the buying power of many organizations by combining the spend of
multiple fleets to negotiate better pricing. This can especially benefit small
and mid-size fleets. With a lower volume, negotiating pricing is very difficult
as the scales are tipped against you. With a GPO, many small and mid-size
fleets are combined to tip the scale back to your side. The best part is the
work is already complete. Simply signing up with the GPO warrants you all the
benefits with none of the work. It is the easiest way to receive a quick win and
can save your company a surprisingly large amount.
To put this in perspective, Corcentric has over 160 group
purchasing programs. With an 800,000-unit fleet under management, the pricing
within these GPO’s is much better than a small or mid-size fleet can obtain. Tires
are just one of the programs that we offer. Many different maintenance parts
and fleet related products, including fuel, can be purchased using this buying
power. We also offer multiple tire brands. You can choose form Goodyear,
Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, and more! Whomever you choose, GPO’s are
the quickest way to get immediate savings on your tire purchasing.
2. Back-End Rebates
Another simple and effective way to save on tires is to
negotiate back end rebates. A simple explanation is you spend so much with the
supplier, you get a specified percentage back. The lower the spend figure and
the higher the percentage rebate, the better the savings. Rebates may be
difficult if you do not have a large enough fleet. However, if you do not have
a large enough fleet, you should be purchasing through a GPO like we spoke
about earlier.
3. Maintenance Mindset
Do not let your tires bald before replacing. It may sound
counter-intuitive but replacing on a specified schedule is important. In the
long run it will save your business money. The costlier repairs for damage that
can occur if your tires tread or blow are not worth the risk. Replace them
before they cause the larger issue. Also, the consistency of spend can help
with negotiations and spend commitments to supplier partners. Finally, you will
change fuel consumption and put your drivers in potential danger. As a side
note, maintenance parts of all kinds can also be purchased through a GPO!
4. Outsource
If the analysis, contracting, negotiation, and many other
tasks that come with wise fleet procurement are more than you care to take on,
outsource the work. Corcentric, for example, can manage your whole fleet. We
not only source the suppliers, but we also take care of the maintenance, lifecycle
management, and even remarketing. This may be the simplest way to avoid the
vast amount of work that comes from fleet management. The best part is you can
afford it! You will actually end up saving money in most cases.
Hopefully, this will help in purchasing tires for your
fleet. These suggestions also apply to other maintenance related parts. Fleet
management is one of Corcentric’s bread and butter. We have been working in
this space from the very beginning of our company. With many subject matter
experts, we can give you the advice and service your fleet requires!
