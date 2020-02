As I thought about where we have been and where we are going as an industry, I can’t help but feel a little disappointed.For as long as I’ve seen “Procurement 2020” reports, I’ve felt (like most of us) that Procurement would finally get the respect we were due by the time 2020 came around.After all, we know that Procurement done right can have a substantial, sustainable impact on the organizations we support.Driving savings, simplifying the buying process, and building supplier relationships can create a competitive advantage and true differentiators that often transform a company into an industry leader.