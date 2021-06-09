The Future of Supply Chain and Logistics is HERE
How a digital supply chain can help transform the future of logistics
The world is
moving from physical to digital, from wasteful to sustainable, from delayed to
instantaneous, and from manual to automated. This faster pace of commerce and
the disruptions force us to re-think how we do business. As a result, this
innovation provides an opportunity in disruption. It creates fertile ground for innovation and partnerships that deliver new products, services, and business models to an industry that is in dire need of re-inventing itself to keep pace.
The
data provides predictive analytics that helps shape new strategies for
transportation and logistics. It takes into account all variables inside the
supply chain, as well as traffic, weather, and social trends, to create an
accurate plan. It also allows for flexibility. For example, instead of creating
monthly plans, strategies are set weekly or daily to meet inventory volatility
and customer demand.
While this
breaks the traditional steps between fixed processes, it opens the door for
continuous improvement. It allows for better placement of inventory in
warehouses that drives quicker order fulfillment. The data, connectivity, and
analytics provides the foundation for automation and smart warehouses.
Robotics
such as autonomous forklifts, transporters, and assembly line vehicles
provide a safe, efficient, and reliable solution for the movement of goods in a
warehouse, while improving productivity, visibility, and customer service
levels.
Wearable
technology gives managers and employees the capability to exchange data between
devices and the network. Wearables support core processes such as shipping,
receiving, routing, inventory management, picking, and replenishment.
Outside of
the walls of warehouses and distribution centers, advanced vehicle technology
that includes everything from in-cab systems to engine and trailer diagnostics,
and from electric and hydrogen fuel systems to autonomy is transforming the
supply chain. Connected trucks have the ability to provide a plethora of data
that translates into business intelligence and key predictive analytics with
the right people utilizing it.
Having
all these pieces in place – technology, data, analytics, warehouse automation,
advanced vehicles, and infrastructure – a connected digital supply chain can be
adaptive and responsive to the demands of consumers. It gets products to
assembly lines quicker and when needed. It strategically maps warehouses and
distribution centers for inventory placement, and eliminates waste inside the
supply chain. It drives accurate, efficient, and accelerated e-commerce
fulfillment and last mile delivery.
The digital
supply chain connects everyone involved from suppliers to the consumer.
Products can be seen moving through the supply chain, fleets can maximize
uptime, and consumers can better predict the delivery of their products they
purchased. Companies can meet sustainability regulations, digitize records, and
forecast better.
