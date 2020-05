Many industries have been affected by Covid-19, but one of the latest is the meat industry.At least 12 of the 25 hotspots in the United States originated in meat factories.The high rates of infections in meat processing plants have caused them to shut down.The shutdowns have resulted in meat shortages and have caused prices to increase.

The meatpacking industry has evolved over the years and produces

annually of poultry, pork, beef, and lamb.

While the industry has grown exponentially, the reasons for its steady churn on cheap meat are now the cause of its vast spread of the coronavirus.

Some of these factors are the cramped workplaces, sharing of facilities and transportation, and the culture of under-reporting illnesses.