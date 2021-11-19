TEAMS is chocked full of functionality, in fact so much so that it would take quite a bit of time to learn it all. The pandemic sped up the use of TEAMS and Microsoft increased the functionality by leaps and bounds to keep pace.

Very few people use all the features.

I was introduced to TEAMS in January 2020. I had no previous experience; the system, for the most part, is extremely user friendly and intuitive.

The functions highlighted below are nifty ones used by many on a daily basis:

TEAMS communication options fall into 1 of 4 types

(no difference if scheduled or impromptu)

Chat only functionality - text conversation.

An audio only call (all parties picture or initials appear) with or without screen sharing.

Full video meeting (live faces) with or without screen sharing.

Audio call with people outside of the company - a traditional phone call.

I recommend considering the "traffic light” approach prior to reaching out to someone internal for any type of communication (this is the availability status circle by the internal employee’s name or initials in TEAMS:

Available - for calls and screen chat.

Busy - will receive chat messages and will have functionality to answer back.

Do Not Disturb with horizontal slash – no outside screen chat will appear until the has concluded.

Be right back with a clock sign - The person is temporarily unavailable or is finishing a task. (Be right back can only be set manually if your computer is idle/ screen lock or “asleep”)

Offline - It means the person is currently not using TEAMS, connected to the company, and until they log back into Corcentric they are not receiving messages.

How to take and share notes in a team’s meeting

Selecting the “More Actions” icon

Select the “show meeting notes” option

A side pane will pop up select the “take notes”

I need all the organization help I can get; with the elimination of paper files and the growth of a “cloud filing system” I can easily loose items. TEAMS provides the ability to “Pin” – think of a bulletin board.