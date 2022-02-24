In the average year, what's happening at shipping ports generally isn't "above the fold" news items. The past few years, however, have been anything but ordinary — given the massive supply chain disruptions fueled by the global pandemic. When ports have made headlines, it's generally been about the nation's two busiest ones: the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. This isn't too surprising, since they handle an estimated 40% of the United States' containerized imports, according to data from the White House.

But there are over 350 commercial ports in the U.S., according to Global Trade Magazine. For the supply chain to notable improve and bottlenecks to clear, operations have to be running more smoothly at all of them. A massive spending package, with millions of dollars in grants going toward port infrastructure development, is designed to help with that.

Here are three non-west coast ports due to receive federal funding, the respective amounts and what the money will go toward in terms of development and improvements:

1. Port of Albany

Located in New York's capital city, the Port of Albany predates the United States and originally served as a trading post for timber and firs. But this import/export thoroughfare handles much more nowadays. It's now due to receive $29.5 million in funding to build on 14 acres of currently unused land, which will be used within the existing port itself, Supply Chain Dive reported from government data. This will build on to the roughly 360,000 square feet of covered warehouse space. Some of the grant funding will also be used for wind tower development along the Hudson River.

The Port of Albany in the state's capital lies along the Hudson River.

2. Bayport Container Terminal

Appropriately situated in Texas' most-populous city, the Bayport Container Terminal lives up to the state's "everything is bigger in Texas" moniker, as it's soon to be capable of handling 2.3 million TEUs in a container year spanning 376 acres, as noted at its website. Through the earmarked funds furnished by the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, approximately $18 million will go toward the building out of Container Yard 1 South. The project will create 29 acres of green space at the port's Bayport Container Terminal complex. Once finished, the results should improve the overall efficiency and reliability of container flow by increasing storage capacity, according to the Department of Transportation.

3. America's Central Port

Located in Granite City, Illinois, America's Central Port is closer to St. Louis than it is to Chicago and has been operating there since the late 1950s. Lying at the crossroads of the country makes this port a major destination for the coming and going of goods (it's the third-largest inland port in the country). As such, approximately $4 million is being set aside to improve the berth and cargo transfer location flexibility at the port's Granite City Harbor facility. As with the other projects, the funding is meant to improve efficiency and workflows for crews that are in place.

Here's a complete list of the other ports receiving grants money for supply chain optimization.