It’s not even autumn yet, but the world’s largest retailer
is already looking the deck the halls of its supply chain in anticipation of
the holiday season. Walmart hopes the addition of 20,000 full- and part-time
Supply Chain professionals will help it maintain an edge over competitors like
Amazon during the busiest shopping days of the year.
The Seasonal Supply Chain: Challenges Ahead
The nation’s biggest private workforce will grow thanks to
more than 250 hiring events at Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities across the
nation on both September 8th and 9th. Open positions
range from freight handlers and lift drivers to managerial roles along
Wal-Mart’s supply chain.
In addition to stiff competition from other e-tailers and
retailers, Wal-Mart faces complications from the ongoingCOVID-19 pandemic and labor shortage. The virus has slowed down
manufacturing, shipping, and other essential supply chain stages for more than
a year and these issues (along with related congestion and volatility) look certain
to continue into 2022.
Standing Out in the Search for Supply Chain Talent
Last year, Walmart responded to unprecedented digital demand
by hiring around 20,000 employees to full and part-time jobs. This was the
organization’s first significant holiday hiring spree in a half decade. In-person
shopping has become safer and more popular in the last year as vaccines have
helped to mitigate infection risk, but online retail promises to define the
holiday season yet again.
Walmart is touting competitive salaries (averaging
$20.37/hour) as well as several new benefits. The organization has begun
offering new bonuses to warehouse staff and covering education costs for
certain employees. Beginning in October, Walmart will incentivize prospects and
employees alike to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering an additional
bonus. Many competitors are offering similar perks. Amazon, CVS Health, and
Walgreens Boots Alliance have all announced plans to boost wages for new
employees and Target operates a college program of its own.
Experts suggest they’ve all got their work cut out for them as
2021 draws to a close. Brian Devine, the Senior Vice President of ProLogistix,
a staffing firm whose clients include retail giants like Walmart and Target,
sounds particularly pessimistic. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, he
remarks, “There’ssimply not enough human beings to fill all the open positions.”
What Do Candidates Want?
With a huge number of open positions to fill, organizations
ranging from small businesses to titans like Walmart are hard at work trying to
learn what leading candidates want and equipping themselves to offer it.
Across industries and experience levels, leading candidates tend to want many of the same things:
- Flexibility: One-size-fits-all approaches are anathema to results. Employees know this, which is why they develop their own strategies for addressing common tasks and overcoming obstacles. Organizations claim to believe this, but all too often ask candidates and employees to operate within rigid systems that stifle innovation and tarnish morale.
- Opportunity: Nobody wants a dead-end job. Even long-time employees won’t hesitate to leave if they get a sense that they’re bound to be stuck in the same position forever. To stand out, organizations need to regularly consult their people to ensure they’re offering a variety of responsibilities and providing adequate room for everyone at every level to grow.
- A Sense of Purpose: Professionals want to know that their actions at work have an impact and that their employers have a positive effect on the world at large. Survey data regularly shows that younger professionals in particular are eager to work for mission-driven organizations that do more than just talk the talk when it comes to critical issues.
Staff Your Supply Chain
Looking for temporary Procurement and Supply Chain hires to meet seasonal need, support major
initiatives, or explore a new category? Corcentric’s recruiting and staffing
experts may be able to help. Check out this case study describing an engagement with a North American pharmaceutical leader.
Post A Comment:
0 comments so far,add yours