As with any other part of a great business operation, it's vital to make sure that all members of your procurement team are able to work in concert toward the same goals on an ongoing basis. Of course, that's often easier said than done because your company might have procurement efforts spread across multiple departments.

For that reason, those in charge of purchasing needs to be on the same page, increase their collaboration and work to continually improve relationships with one another. The following advice will help you do just that:

1) Recognize greatness in collaboration

You no doubt have a number of team members under your roof who get along well and work effectively together — it's time to celebrate their accomplishments, according to Blink. When you can give a few staffers, or an entire team, a small financial reward or public recognition for working together effectively to meet deadlines or budget goals, that provides a clear incentive and model behavior for the rest of your employees.

A great plan for promoting teamwork helps your entire company.

2) Improve communication efforts

Often, efforts to boost collaboration and teamwork fall short because your communication processes aren't up to snuff when it comes to meeting modern procurement needs, Blink added. Not only do they need to be able to improve communications with one another, but they also need to be able to provide and receive feedback to managers more effectively, so that all involved can make more informed decisions.

3) Clearly define goals and roles

Part and parcel with efforts to improve communication is the need to spell out exactly what is expected of everyone, according to Toggl. That way, there is no opportunity for uncertainty or for important aspects of your internal processes to slip through the cracks because there was a misunderstanding of who was supposed to be responsible for what.

4) Stamp out conflict before it starts

When working with even one other person, conflict regarding the best path forward and a clash of personalities is often inevitable. But you can't allow negative issues to fester, Toggl said. When you create an environment in which disagreements are handled amicably and, perhaps, brings in the opinion of more than one outside party, everyone will understand that they are being heard and treated fairly, but that sometimes, their preferred method for dealing with a problem may not be ideal in a given situation.

5) Focus on what you're doing well

It will be important to make sure your team members can always take a critical look at what they are doing and speak openly about what's working, what isn't, and why, according to Jostle. That way, you can streamline processes and ensure your operations — and ability to collaborate — remain top-notch.

6) Prioritize compromise

Finally, you have to understand that not all situations are going to work out exactly how any individual members of your team might want, and that compromise will be critical to keeping everyone on good terms, Jostle added. If you can arrive at a solution that works, it's a benefit to the entire team, even if it's not exactly how some might have envisioned it initially.