As we wrap up the first quarter of 2021, it’s still not too late to consider some goals and objectives for your organization to finish out the year, and with trends pointing towards more and more initiatives surrounding diversity perhaps now is the time to consider a supplier diversity program. Whether the need for a defined program is coming from your clients or other regulatory requirements, a policy may not always be the best place to start. Consider the lift and efficacy of a newly drafted policy and consider the question: Am I ready for a supplier diversity policy just yet?
While policy may seem like the logical place to start when
building out your supplier diversity program, you may actually be jumping ahead
a few steps and discover further down the road your policy isn’t quite the
right fit for your program. Consider building out your program from the ground
up, with emphasis on defining what your program is or will be, what is in scope
for your policy, and how your policy governs your program. If you spend time
and effort drafting a policy that doesn’t accurately speak to your program you
have only wasted valuable resources that could have spent time researching and
developing your program. Recommended first steps are defining requirements,
stakeholder interviews, or building out a RACI for the specific roles within
your program before defining any processes or procedures for your program.
Once you have a detailed list of roles and responsibilities
associated with your program, now may be the right time to consider the
procedural duties for your program. If you have an established procurement
procedure, start here to highlight the areas where new diversity requirements
can be implemented (workflows and diagrams are a great way to visualize your
process and procedure and begin to whiteboard opportunities for diversity
involvement). Understanding what steps will satisfy your diversity requirements
can make implementation easier, especially by limiting additional steps that
may be perceived as bottlenecks. Communication will also be key when
implementing your program, so be sure to consider how and when you will be
inserting your diversity procedure into existing processes and be prepared to
handle any resistance or feedback if changes are significant.
After you have established what some of the tactical work
will look like, consider any technology or support needed to implement this
initiative and start to engage the proper teams to begin your actual build.
This may mean engaging your procurement, finance, or risk partners, or it may
mean working with your system administrators or IT teams to begin implementing
the necessary supplier information management (SIM) components. The ability to
sort, filter, classify, and manage your suppliers will be vital when building
out program, especially when considering Tier I versus Tier II reporting. Try
to limit the number of manual processes needed to satisfy any program
requirements so a large portion of this work can be automated through proper channels.
If you have defined your program, established requirements,
and have a clear path ahead how you will manage your program and supply base, you
may be ready to dive into policy development. This ultimately should function
as law for your program, so be sure to plan a proper rollout and implementation
for your program and how you communicate and disseminate your policy. Use the
first few months of a new program to measure success and try and coordinate
with a review of your policy so you can properly update. As a final recommendation
on policy, be sure to include a change log to monitor and track any edits to
your policy. If you find yourself having to edit over multiple iterations, revisit
some of the previous steps in your program development to see if you are
missing important components in your RACI or defined roles and processes.
While it may be tempting to start with policy, be sure to
have all requirements and responsibilities documented, as well as a defined
“happy path” for your program before jumping ahead to policy drafting. This can
help ensure you have a robust policy that speaks accurately to your program
instead of a policy of wish list items of how you want your program to work.
