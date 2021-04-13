Introduction
Its crazy to think that it has
been over a year since the US went into lockdown and quarantine began. With it
came a massive push for social distancing. The portion of the workforce who
could, shifted almost immediately to working remotely. With most having remained
that way since. Those who could not work remotely either lost their jobs, or
were forced to work under less than ideal circumstances. Fortunately, with the
accelerating rate of vaccination in the United States, the immediate economic
impact of COVID could be in sight. The larger question is the level of permanent
economic damage caused by the pandemic. While the total impact is unknown, Q1
trends provide mixed answers. To see this, one needs to only look at Unemployment
levels and Consumer Confidence indices.
Unemployment
Despite unemployment falling, it
is still nearly double what it was a year ago – and the labor force
participation rate has quickly stagnated, its nearly 2% below where it was a
year ago. Of the 10 million people
unemployed in January, about 4 million had been out of work for over six
months.
The unemployment rate does not
tell the whole story. A large number of workers continue to file for
unemployment compensation. For most of the year, claims have hovered between
700,000 and 1,000,000 per week. For the week ending March 20th, claims were at
684,000. While this number does indicate a positive shift, it is still below
pre-pandemic numbers. 1
Consumer Confidence
On a more positive note, after
three months of consecutive declines in the consumer confidence index through
January 2021, February and March have both seen improvements. To quote Lynn
Franco, the Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board:
“This course reversal suggests economic growth has not slowed further. While
the Expectations Index fell marginally in February, consumers remain cautiously
optimistic, on the whole, about the outlook for the coming months. Notably,
vacation intentions—particularly, plans to travel outside the U.S. and via
air—saw an uptick this month, and are poised to improve further as vaccination
efforts expand.” 2
As the country turns the corner
on COVID, especially with vaccines, consumers are going to becoming
increasingly confident in the economy being able to jump back. Barring a major
disruption in vaccine rollout, there is every reason to believe this confidence
should continue to grow.
Impact on Procurement
Economic activity in the
manufacturing sector grew in February, with the overall economy notching a
ninth consecutive month of growth. At the same time, raw materials prices
continue to rise steadily. The ISM price Index is at the highest level it has
been in nearly three years, with expectations being that it could continue to
rise. 3 Levels of growth are going to differ based on industry. But
procurement teams should be aware of rising prices, and taking that trend into
account when executing their sourcing strategies.
In summary, there are still a lot
of unknowns. Businesses face many difficult decisions. There are uncertainties surrounding
COVID-19 itself, and this uncertainness brings forth difficult questions regarding
operations, customers, and costs. But Unemployment is (albeit slowly) falling, while
Consumer Confidence and Industry is growing. Procurement professionals should continue to
protect to be risk conscious, while starting to execute on a plan for a more positive
future.
If you enjoyed this brief
Economic, please be on the lookout for part 2, coming in Q2 2021.
