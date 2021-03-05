We all have had that mishap during, or just before a big client presentation...

Mishaps & Mistakes will happen!

Some mishaps & mistakes can be avoided with planning (and common sense):

What does "DOA" mean to you?

IM = instant messaging, Internet marketing, input method

IP = intellectual property, Internet Protocol

MS = Master of Science, multiple sclerosis, Microsoft

SME = subject matter expert, small and medium enterprise

Have you ever referred to a client by the wrong name?Have you ever shown a presentation and dang there it is - you forgot to change the client name on a slide?Have you ever suddenly realized the presentation you are referencing is above the baseline knowledge of your audience? (Have you ever gone to the restroom after a presentation and there it is staring you back in the mirror - food between your teeth!Have you ever gotten to a meeting and are unable to find the version of the presentation you fine-tuned in the wee hours of the morning isn't at your fingertips when you charge up your laptop?ORWorse, maybe just prior to the meeting, coffee spilled, or food stained your shirt...- what does that acronym stand for?In a move that must have been unsettling for thousands of Iowa's seniors, the state changed the name of its Department of Elder Affairs to the Department on Aging, or DOA, in 2009. Something is telling us that the change has not helped Iowa's elderly sleep any easier. The organization now goes by IDA, for Iowa Department on Aging.For instance what do these acronyms mean to you when read or heard?If your mug is to the right of your computer (if you are right-handed) then there will be no visual interruption of the meeting in progress.Most providers have a “preview” mode for your visual check and a sound quality check prior to entering the meeting. Take that moment to confirm the angle is accurate. This is a check to confirm the camera is not aimed looking up your nose or focused on your forehead.We all look better in good light. With the camera facing you – if you can sit facing a window or with a lamp in front of you will look your best. If the light shines from behind, you will be in a shadow and your face will be difficult for others in your conversation to see you.We accept (and expect) the interruption during a meeting. I suggest at the beginning of the call just let the other parties know - my child, the dog, the cat may interrupt.Do the spinning blades appear in your screen shot? So, you are thinking, the room is warm, put on the fan, you are wearing a headset - so no noise problem... perhaps this is not true. You may be creating a visual distraction.