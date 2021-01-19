Every business that's on the lookout for top-level talent to supplement their existing teams has the same concern: How do we ensure we find the exact right person for the job? It's typically easier said than done, even in a job market that highly favors employers these days.

The effort may be even more important in the high-demand world of procurement, where even the slightest inefficiencies can show up in a big way on your bottom line. Fortunately, we have some suggestions that will steer you in the right direction:

1) Pay them what they're worth

The average procurement manager in the U.S. today makes nearly $28 per hour, and if your offerings don't meet or exceed that level, the odds that you will land top candidates for such a position are minimal, according to Indeed. Getting that salary offering to an enticing level and providing top-notch benefits should be a top priority for you before you even post the listing.

Want to attract top talent? Make sure you pay them what they're actually worth.

2) Prioritize the right skills

Another thing to do before you post the listing is to make sure you have identified the skills you need to supplement your team, Indeed said. While there are ideal qualities almost everyone in the purchasing world brings to the table, think about whether you need someone to specifically help with client relations, data analytics or anything else. That should inform how you write the listings and who you actually look at.

3) Make it easier to apply

When you're trying to find talent anywhere you can, you shouldn't make candidates jump through hoops to apply for the job, according to Hays. The simpler it is to apply — as in, just sending their resume and cover letter as attachments through a single web page or to a designated email address — the better off you will be to connect with potential hires.

4) Strive for inclusivity

If everyone on your team has the same basic background in the industry or through their education, they may all have similar blind spots when it comes to processes and work preferences, Hays added. For that reason, it's important to have a diverse team that can approach all the same problems from different directions, so nothing ever slips through the cracks. This should inform your hiring decisions as well.

5) Have an ideal candidate in mind going in

This tip is fairly straightforward but extremely important: You shouldn't just wait for the right candidates to present themselves, you should be on the looking for someone to fill a specific gap in your organization, according to Purchase Control. Talk out the ideal version of your new hire and then wait for someone who best fits that mold.

6) Start with a big group and whittle it down

It goes without saying that you need to consider every applicant you get, but with varying levels of seriousness, Purchase Control cautioned. Start with a large group and cut that down to the people who deserve a phone interview, then a smaller group who needs in-person interviews, and finally one that requires you to meet again or dig into their references. That way, everyone gets due consideration, and you learn a bit more at each step of the process.