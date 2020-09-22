Throughout
the Coronavirus pandemic, there have been many items that have gone through a
shortage. The initial items that were
difficult to come by were paper goods like toilet paper and cleaning products
such as Lysol. As time has progressed,
these hot commodity items have changed.
With schools resuming, whether it be in person, online, or a hybrid of
both, laptops and tablets are the latest items that are nearly impossible to
come by. School districts all over the
United States, as well as other countries are experiencing shortages of these
devices.
Lenovo,
HP, and Dell have told school districts they have a shortage of about five
million laptops. The delays started in
the spring and have only intensified with the continued demand. Schools that have placed orders months ago
have either received part of their orders or are still waiting for their orders
to be fulfilled. Many schools had
delivery dates prior to the start of the school year, however their delivery
dates keep getting pushed back without a definite date of arrival. The Denver Public Schools district ordered
12,500 Chromebooks back in April and May and are still waiting on the delivery
on these devices. The state of
California noted that their school districts are waiting on roughly 300,000
computers and schools in Alabama are waiting on 33,000 computers. With the shortage continuing and school back
in session, many districts are scrambling to fill the gaps.
A
school district in Buffalo,
NY is waiting on the delivery on 10,000 iPads. To cope with the devices not being delivered,
teachers are printing packets for the students who do not have access to a
computer or tablet. They are doing this
with the hopes that students without a device can keep up with students who do
have a device. In Duval,
Florida teachers are noticing a gap between students who have access to a
device and those that do not. Teachers
whose students lack access to a device and are doing a hybrid of learning, are
failing classes due to their inability to log on on days they are remote
learning.
In
Newport
Connecticut, the director of technology at one of their schools said how
they just ran out of devices. The school
developed a five-year plan in which it would be able to provide all their
students with technological devices.
Once Covid-19 hit, they had to condense this five-year plan into a five
month plan. Although the school ordered
about 22,000 Chromebooks, they still get about 60-100 requests for devices a
day.
The
shift towards remote learning due to Covid-19 has had a large impact on
technological devices. The demand is
skyrocketing and the access to parts and devices is declining. While schools are waiting on the delivery of
their shipments, they have organized laptop and tablet donations. They have also asked students who received a
device from the school to return it if they have a household or personal device
they can use for school. The districts
are then redistributing these devices to students who do not have access to
one. As time progresses, schools hope to
overcome this obstacle and be able to give each student their own device,
closing the technological and academic gap.
