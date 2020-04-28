With living in the current times of Covid-19, things are changing and people are adopting a new normal. For many people, this new normal includes working from home. Like anything, there are some drawbacks to working from home, however there are some major benefits emerging from this.

One

that may be everyone's immediate thought of the downside of working from home is the loneliness.

A survey conducted by Blind, asked about 10,000 professionals various questions about their mental well-being during social distancing.

One key takeaway from this survey was 52.9% of respondents answering yes to increased loneliness during work from home and 56.4% reporting they experienced increased feelings of anxiety during work from home.

Although the current situation of work from home cannot be changed, different efforts can be made to mitigate these issues.

Additional virtual meetings for check-ins can be added to the calendar, utilizing messaging platforms can increase daily communication, and so forth.