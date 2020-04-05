If your supply chain business has a warehouse of just about any size to store products, you likely understand the need to protect that inventory on an ongoing basis. Just as you should invest heavily in cybersecurity solutions to safeguard critical data, it's important to make sure you keep careful tabs on your physical security as well.

The following steps could help you do just that, and help reduce both losses and ongoing risk in the process:

1) Use tech whenever you can

The good news is that much like cybersecurity, physical security also now brings with it a lot of tech options to improve your defensive posture, according to Explore WMS. That includes programs that help you keep better track of your inventory as it moves through a warehouse, security doors that use unique ID tags and so on. When used in conjunction with traditional security like security cameras, you can greatly increase your vigilance in short order.

More security is always a good thing in your facility.

2) Install a fence

If you want to make a simple, low-tech change that helps keep unauthorized people away from your facility, a sizable fence could do the trick, Explore WMS noted. That extra layer of difficulty gaining access to your premises - particularly around areas where people may not need to be screened to enter a building - can go a long way. Of course, you will have numerous fencing options to add that layer of security, and you should review them all to find the one that works best for your business.

3) Make sure delivery and entrance points are monitored

Another way to ward off danger is to conspicuously monitor any doorways into your facility, such as via security camera, so even if there is an incident, you'll likely have some of it caught on tape, according to MPS Security. That way, if something happens while the facility is empty or lightly staffed, you can still make sure you have evidence that could help determine what happened.

4) Keep entryways separated from parking areas

Often, security incidents at your facility will be crimes of opportunity: Doors are left unattended or windows open, and bad actors may notice this from the street and pull up to your facility to take advantage of these vulnerabilites, MPS Security added. If you keep those areas separate from where people can actually park their vehicles - either at a remove from the lot or with physical barriers between them - you're adding that little bit of extra discouragement.

5) Have safety and security plans in place

Just like anything else in business, you should have contingencies in place for any kind of security issue, and contingencies for those contingencies, according to Supreme Security Systems. That way, no matter what happens, you'll be able to react appropriately and come to the preferred resolution. While you obviously never want to suffer any such incident in the first place, planning for the worst while aiming for the best is always the right route when it comes to security.