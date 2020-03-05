Organizations at every step of the supply chain can always do more to increase efficiency and improve their bottom lines. However, getting to that level is often far more easily said than done so, . As a leader, you need to be more flexible and innovative when it comes to identifying problems and dealing with them expediently.

The following tips should help your company get back on the right track to a sleeker, more efficient operation as soon as possible:

1) Build stronger relationships

There are many companies that put the "chain" in "supply chain," and if a hiccup develops anywhere along the line, it could have dire consequences for your organization, according to Plant Services. To anticipate these problems, and potentially smooth them out before they reach you, it's important to develop stronger business relationships with all partners in the supply chain so you have insight into their operations and can adequately adjust yours to meet ever-changing needs.

Get a better handle on all aspects of your supply chain organization.

2) Devote your organization to improved transparency

Along similar lines to building better business relationships, you would also be wise to make sure you can gain as much insight into your own daily operations as possible - and extract those insights in the form of hard data, Plant Services advised. In doing so, you not only get actionable details that will help you improve internally, but you can also share that information with your partners, just as you want them to do for you.

3) Identify and address potential risks

In today's highly data-intensive industry, emerging threats can come from anywhere, and pose serious risks to your business processes overall, according to ThomasNet. Unfortunately, it's all too true that your company may have weaknesses you haven't identified or, more concerning, have identified but haven't addressed yet. Making this a critical part of your management mission in 2020 is a must.

4) Invest in the right tech

If you're trying to improve processes or simply collect more data, that likely requires an investment in new technology that you don't have yet, or haven't fully implemented, ThomasNet added. Such an effort goes beyond the money needed to make the purchase, however; you also need to devote time and energy as an organization to making sure everyone is up to speed on what's required to make the investment pay off.

5) Get a better handle on inventory flow

Finally, it's important for companies to make sure they are not allowing inventory they receive to sit on shelves for weeks - or months - at a time, according to Supply Chain Dive. When your management team can do more to optimize orders and make sure shipments are going out in a timely fashion, will be in a stronger position when it comes to having the space and flexibility your business demands.

The more your organization can do to identify and address its unique needs, strengths, shortcomings and more, the better off it will be throughout 2020 and beyond when it comes to meeting the expectations of both partners and consumers.