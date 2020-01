Let’s look at what negotiation actually is. In short, a negotiation is a dialogue between two or more parties with a common goal or purpose, with the aim of achieving mutual benefit for all involved. The fact is, though, that most don’t look at negotiating this way. If you’re like me, you dread the day your car finally perishes, in part due to the fact that car buying can be stressful and unpleasant. Why is that? Purchasing a new car should be an exciting and fun experience, but it seldom feels that way when you’re in the middle of a negotiation with the dealership or salesperson. During a training I attended the instructor shared an anecdote about how his father never haggles price when buying a new car, fearing he will be perceived as cheap or greedy. But, the dealership typically expects prospective clients to haggle and negotiate, in fact they build this into their pricing. So when the instructor’s father didn’t negotiate, the dealership was actually pleasantly surprised that they sold a car, to be frank, to a “dupe.”