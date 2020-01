We as people want to feel valued and that our concerns are being met. Why would a negotiation be any different? Both parties should be transparent about their goals and objectives, but also their concerns. If you aren’t honest with the other party, then how can anything be remediated? Start having open dialogue about both your concerns and your goals early in any discussion. Not only are you being clear with expectations, but you are letting the other party know that you're honest. In short, you are establishing trust during every step of the negotiation. If you give the other party the opportunity to learn about your goals, expectations, and objectives, if they really do want to reach an agreement they will do their due diligence to guarantee your requests are met. An added bonus in this scenario, too, is that the other party thinks they have a leg up on the competition, which should incentivize them to do everything they can to deliver on these requests. No one to blame but themselves if they can’t meet your expectations after you’ve clearly laid them on the table.