Spend matters, 12/24/2019

Molly Spatara, Future of Sourcing, 12/27/2019

Chances are, you're underestimating the human capital really running your operations. You may be surprised to hear just how big of a chunk of your workforce spend is spent on external workers. Molly Spatara clues us in on just how much of an impact external workforces have on the average supply chain.





Rob Johnson, Future of Sourcing, 12/20/2019

The Procurement as a Service (PaaS) model is growing rapidly and for good reason. The sourcing method utilizes technology and industry-specific knowledge in a more efficient way than some traditional buying strategies. Rob Johnson breaks down some benefits to the PaaS model and how the procurement function is evolving because of it.

It looks like the meat industry is experiencing a price surge around the holidays this year. Christmas dinner costs increased by a generous amount and the turkey and ham prices are to blame. What are the other common Christmas dishes adding up to this year?