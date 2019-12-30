ICYMIM: December 29, 2019
Source One's series for keeping up with the most recent highlights in procurement, strategic sourcing, and supply chain news week-to-week. Check-in with us every Monday to stay up to date with the latest supply management news.
Christmas with family is priceless, but the turkey and ham dinners are pricier this year
Spend matters, 12/24/2019
It looks like the meat industry is experiencing a price surge around the holidays this year. Christmas dinner costs increased by a generous amount and the turkey and ham prices are to blame. What are the other common Christmas dishes adding up to this year?
Your Workforce is Much Bigger Than You Think
Molly Spatara, Future of Sourcing, 12/27/2019
Chances are, you're underestimating the human capital really running your operations. You may be surprised to hear just how big of a chunk of your workforce spend is spent on external workers. Molly Spatara clues us in on just how much of an impact external workforces have on the average supply chain.
Information Technology Procurement as a Service - Added Value to the Internal Procurement Teams
Rob Johnson, Future of Sourcing, 12/20/2019
The Procurement as a Service (PaaS) model is growing rapidly and for good reason. The sourcing method utilizes technology and industry-specific knowledge in a more efficient way than some traditional buying strategies. Rob Johnson breaks down some benefits to the PaaS model and how the procurement function is evolving because of it.
Post A Comment:
0 comments so far,add yours