JP Morris, Spend Matters, 12/13/2019

The two most relevant global happenings for American business: Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war. It's unclear whether China and the Trump administration will soon come to an agreement and the first phases of Brexit will begin shortly. JP Morris updates us with some happenings of both foreign affairs.





Carlos Me l é ndez, Future of Sourcing, 12/13/2019

IT Outsourcing is no longer and one-and-done deal-- there are a lot of moving parts. With the complex web of tech tools companies are using, you need experts with both tech-smarts and industry knowledge. Not to mention expertise in the emerging applications of tech such as AI and modern cybersecurity. Carlos Me l é ndez reminds us of the complexity of IT outsourcing and provides few things to consider when building "a complete ecosystem of providers".

James Simmons, Future of Sourcing, 12/10/2019

Total Talent Management (TTM) is a staffing model that allows different workers to perform more cohesively in the workplace and produce the best possible product for the company. While the concept has evolved over the years, TTM has lost some of its main virtues along the way. James Simmons breaks down exactly what TTM is, how to implement it, and how NOT to implement it.